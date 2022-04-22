The bigwigs at movie/TV studios and those pulling the strings at major streaming services are betting big that we’re all remaining enthralled by the stories of failed tech startups and scams. This past year, we’ve seen a slew of docudramas centered around people making money off other people by skirting laws and regulations. You can flip from Netflix to Hulu to Showtime and find an example of Hollywood taking a real-life story of hubris and greed and giving it operatic overtones.

Perhaps it’s more to do with today’s startup environment, but there sure seems to be quite a few hot takes out there about how tech companies are both bamboozling and are being bamboozled.

Taking cues from popular nonfiction books and podcasts, we now have shows like WeCrashed, The Dropout, and Inventing Anna that all have similar themes and style. Even as each focuses on the founders and scammers eventual downfall, we’re supposed to feel like these founders’ ideology could never truly last. Though of course that ignores how even the worst scammers of just a few decades ago never truly leave us. They continue to influence the space, just with less pizazz than they once might have had.

Just wait until the current docu-scene catches up to the current crypto craze, where NFT projects drop like flies and so many false-start projects have run away with peoples’ money the words “rug pull” or “rugged” have become common parlance. As Dr. Brown put it “You’re gonna see some serious shit.”

In no particular order, here’s a rundown of the top shows and movies from the start of this year depicting 2000 to 2010-era startup scandals and other scams, as well as a few movies from the last decade to hammer home that we’re likely not going to stop seeing examples of delusion and greed for a while now.