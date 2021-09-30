Earlier this week, Amazon unleashed a cute robot nightmare in the form of Astro, a $1,000 robot that patrols your home, though some leaked documents hint it’s basically a dumb but invasive spy . Let’s face it, this little guy is doomed. How do we know? Because if you’ve been around gadgets long enough, we’ve seen this all before. Kuri, Jibo, Vector—these are just some of Astro’s fallen comrades, and it didn’t matter how adorable they were. People just don’t seem to have any interest in robots, regardless of whether they have eyes or cup holders or can continuously surveil a home.

Here are eight of the cutest robots that landed in the trashpile of failed consumer electronics. Maybe Astro is next.