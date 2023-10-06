9 Extra Perks You Can Get By Joining Amazon Prime

The second Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, kicking off on Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. EST through Oct. 11 . The company is offering major Prime Day sales, exclusively for members, as we head into the holiday season.



The company introduced its first Prime Day on its 20th birthday in 2015, initially taking off every July, but its success was so great that it introduced a second event for the first time in October 2022. L ast year, the retailer sold more than 300 million items, the largest number of sales Amazon has received since it launched the Prime Day event, the company said in a news release in July.

Aside from using your Prime membership to access Amazon’s sales, get free shipping, and browse the Prime Video catalog, the company also offers other, lesser-k nown perks to sweeten the deal. From Prime Reading and ‘Try Before You Buy’ options, to music and games, it’s all about getting you to fork over that $140/year membership fee.