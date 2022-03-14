For people who have spent decades touting the end of our analog world, tech executives sure do like to stand up on a stage in a room full of people and put their dignity on the line. Silicon Valley CEOs may promise that the workplace of the future is telecommuting via hologram, but when they make those promises, they prefer to do it in front of a live, in-person audience. Naturally, they often make fools of themselves.



As 2022 rolls along, the future is filled with a lot of uncertainty. But we can rest assured that the B ig T ech bigwigs will continue pitching like it’s 1985. W e wouldn’t want it any other way.

A nyone hoping to join the C anon of K eynote C atastrophes (CKC) will have some big shoes to fill. We’ve ranked the all-time most cringeworthy, most undignified moments from tech’s historic moments in the list ahead. If you have a big presentation coming up, maybe take some notes on what not to do.