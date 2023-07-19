A New Haunting In Venice Trailer Pits Poirot Against the Supernatural

One of Agatha Christie’s most famous characters, Hercule Poirot, returns to the big screen in A Haunting in Venice, the third film to come out of the partnership of director/actor Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green. The previous two films; Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), where fairly cut and dry murder mysteries, but A Haunting in Venice seems to take a turn towards... the supernatural. Check out the trailer.



Look, I wasn’t the biggest fan of the first two installments in this series, but the costumes were great and the actors did their best. This trailer, however, has absolutely sold me on this film. A historical murder mystery in Venice with all the vibes and baggage attached, with some genuinely spooky shit happening, following a skeptic who will likely drive himself mad trying to get to the truth? Sign me up. I want to see Poirot sobbing in a cushioned room at the end of this movie.

A Haunting In Venice | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sept 15

This “supernatural thriller” is based on Christie’s 1969 novel, Hallowe’en Party and besides Branagh, we’ve also got Tina Fey in a rare serious role as Adriene Oliver, Kelly Reilly (Rowena Drake), and Michelle Yeoh (Mrs. Reynolds).

A Haunting in Venice will premiere in theaters on September 15.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn’t exist.

