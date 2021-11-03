Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is certainly a movie where a lot of things happened. But one thing that didn’t, that many expected, was that Doctor Who’s Matt Smith was going to show up, despite his own denials. Now the actor has spoken out about the role and teased that whoever he was going to play would’ve had huge ramifications for the Star Wars galaxy.



“We were close to me being in it, but then it just never quite happened,” Smith told Josh Horowitz in a conversation for the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast’s Patreon. “I think the thing they were thinking of me for, eventually the part became obsolete and they didn’t need it, and so I never got to be in Star Wars.”

While Smith refused to reveal the identity of the character, he did offer an intriguing tease that they were going to have had a major impact on not just the events of the film, but Star Wars at large. “I could not possibly say but it was a pretty groovy thing,” the actor continued. “It was a big story detail, like a transformative Star Wars story detail but it never quite got over the line... It was a big shift in the history of the franchise.”

Naturally, your Star Wars experts at io9 have been able to do nothing but think about the possibilities of this very serious revelation. Who could Smith have played that would’ve been so mind-blowing, so earth-shatteringly revelatory, and yet got left on the cutting room floor? What secrets could’ve changed The Rise of Skywalker, nay, Star Wars forever, with his arrival? We put our best thinking caps on and came up with not just one, but 10 whole possibilities for Star Wars characters Smith could’ve changed the galaxy far, far away forever with.

Maybe. Possibly. You be the judge.