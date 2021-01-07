Acer's New 28-inch Nitro Monitor Was Made for Next-Gen Consoles

Image : Acer

Right now, pickings are kind of slim for anyone looking for an HDMI 2.1 monitor to pair with a new PS5 or Xbox Series console, but that’s about to change thanks in part to Acer’s newest 28-inch Nitro monitor.



Featuring a 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response, the $900 Nitro XV282K KV combines support for VRR or variable refresh rates when connected to one of the new next-gen consoles. Alternatively, for PC gamers, the Nitro XV282K KV also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, while the monitor’s new TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification has been added to help reduce harmful blue light.

With coverage for 90% of the DCI-PR color gamut and a 100 million to 1 contrast ratio, the Nitro XV282K KV should produce rich colors and good contrast. While they aren’t super powerful, the Nitro XV282K KV even comes with built-in dual 2-watt stereo speakers, so next-gen console owners won’t be restricted solely to headphones for audio.

Advertisement

Click through for more official pics of Acer’s 28-inch Nitro XV282K KV monitor. Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Acer 1 / 9

And, of course, the Nitro XV282K KV comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, which is required for unlocking the ability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to output 4K/120 fps gameplay to a connected display. So even though the Nitro XV282K KV is a bit pricey at $900, for people hoping to get the best performance from their next-gen console, Acer’s latest Nitro monitor is looking like a strong contender.

Aside from the new Nitro XV282K KV, Acer also has two other new monitors for the general PC crowd in the new 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV and the 27-inch Predator XB273U NX.

The larger Predator XB323QK NV starts at $1,200 and comes with a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA HDR400 certification. And while it doesn’t have AMD FreeSync support, Acer says the Predator XB323QK NV is Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Advertisement

Aside from their size, the new 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV (pictured here) and the 27-inch Predator XB273U NX have almost identical designs. Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer Image : Acer 1 / 16

Meanwhile, the smaller 27-inch Predator XB273U NX starts at $1,100 and is aimed toward competitive gamers with a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution, 0.5ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate than can be overclocked to 275Hz. Like its larger sibling, the XB273U NX also features an IPS panel with VESA HDR400 certification, with the small 27-inch monitor getting a bonus discrete Nvidia G-Sync module that supports Nvidia’s new Reflex Latency Analyzer system, which attempts to calculate how long it takes your PC and peripherals to detect inputs in order to help increase responsiveness.

Advertisement

In North America, all three monitors are expected to go on sale sometime in May, with the Nitro XV282K KV starting at $900, and the 27-inch Predator XB273U NX and 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV going for $1,100 and $1,200, respectively.

And if you want to see more new gadgets and devices from CES 2021, click here to read our complete coverage.