Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop

With Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Mandalorian universe expanding in Ahsoka, the fandom style experts over at RSVLTS have released a new drop just in time for the new series’ premiere.

Designs span across the galaxy, of course, whether you’re an original Star Wars trilogy or prequel- era aficionado too. These end of summer looks celebrate iconic moments like Ahsoka vs. Vader as seen in Star Wars: Rebels ( and we’re hoping in Ahsoka too) , a Thrawn- inspired reversible bomber jacket, a Bo Katan button-up, and more favorite battles across the stars. And they’re fresh styles to keep cool in, with b reathable fabric that come in unisex, women’ s, and select kid’ s cuts.

Take a look at the collection, out now, in this gallery.