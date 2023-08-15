Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop

Television

Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop

Check out the latest collection inspired by a galaxy far, far away—including Rosario Dawson's new Disney+ series.

By
Sabina Graves
RSVLTS Thrawn and Ahsoka inspired fashion
Image: RSVLTS

With Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Mandalorian universe expanding in Ahsoka, the fandom style experts over at RSVLTS have released a new drop just in time for the new series’ premiere.

Designs span across the galaxy, of course, whether you’re an original Star Wars trilogy or prequel-era aficionado too. These end of summer looks celebrate iconic moments like Ahsoka vs. Vader as seen in Star Wars: Rebels (and we’re hoping in Ahsoka too), a Thrawn-inspired reversible bomber jacket, a Bo Katan button-up, and more favorite battles across the stars. And they’re fresh styles to keep cool in, with breathable fabric that come in unisex, women’s, and select kid’s cuts.

Take a look at the collection, out now, in this gallery.

Star Wars “From a Certain Point of View”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “From a Certain Point of View”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Pew Pew”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Pew Pew”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Bo Katan”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Bo Katan”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Thrawn” – Reversible Bomber Jacket

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Thrawn” – Reversible Bomber Jacket

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Thrawn” – Reversible Bomber Jacket

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Summer Snips”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Summer Snips”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Tenacious Togruta”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “Tenacious Togruta”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars: Visions “The Twins”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars: Visions “The Twins”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “You’re All Clear, Kid”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS
Star Wars “You’re All Clear, Kid”

Image for article titled Ahsoka Headlines Latest RSVLTS Star Wars Fashion Drop
Image: RSVLTS

Shop the RSVLTS x Star Wars collection online here.

