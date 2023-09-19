It’s Tuesday night, and that means one thing and one thing only for Star Wars fans right now: Ahsoka is about to take us on the extragalactic adventure we’ve been waiting all season for. But whatever will we find there?



Last week’s lesson in the World Between Worlds with Anakin gave Ahsoka the perspective shift she needed to steel herself for a Purgill-snack-assisted journey on the Pathway to Peridea—to a whole other galaxy for the first time in the current Star Wars canon.

Extragalactic shenanigans have a long history in Star Wars prior to its canonical reboot post-Disney-acquisition, but there’s a lot of hope and wonder about whatever we and Ahsoka will find out there—beyond just the long-expected debuts of Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger. Will we even see them though? Will Ahsoka instead switch to filling us in on what’s happening with Sabine and her frenemies aboard the Eye of Sion on their own journey to Peridea instead? Will we spend 50 minutes in the cockpit of Ahsoka’s shuttle inside a Purgill’s mouth as she and Huyang play pazaak to pass the time!? The opportunities are endless.

What do you want from the latest slice of Ahsoka? What are you excited to see? Let us know in the comments below, and once the episode’s dropped, come back and have a spoilery chat among your fellow Star Wars fans while you wait for io9's full recap of the episode to hit tomorrow.

