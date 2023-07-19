One of the best things about a brand new Star Wars show is brand new Star Wars tech. Blasters, ships, armors and, of course, lightsabers. And when you’re talking about a show like Ahsoka, one that has a lot of Force users in it both good and bad, there are bound to be a lot of new lightsabers. And now you can check them out.

Lucasfilm has several props from the upcoming show on display at San Diego Comic-Con and they’re sure to get cosplayers and saber collectors very excited. There’s A hs oka’s, obviously, but also Sabine Wren, Marrok, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll. Check them out here, along with a few other surprises.