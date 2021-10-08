Disney+’s Star Wars: Visions gets at the heart of what makes the franchise magical by stripping away most of the narrative trappings of the live-action movies, series, and other animated projects, and instead focusing on the most quintessential elements of Star Wars myths. Visions’ shorts wouldn’t be proper Star Wars stories without some exploration of the iconic laser swords that are synonymous with the Force, and each of the series’ nine episodes more than delivers .



Visions introduced a slew of new fancy weaponry to marvel at—all of which will likely be recreated as intricate collectibles sooner than later—and there’s something to like about each of the lightsabers the miniseries showcased. But some definitely stand out as being more imaginative and novel for Star Wars in ways that almost come across as challenges to future storytellers to step their games up. Take a look at how we think they rank.