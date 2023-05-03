7 of the Weirdest AI-Generated Commercials...So Far

Artificial Intelligence

7 of the Weirdest AI-Generated Commercials...So Far

A fictitious pizza chain, Heinz Ketchup, and the Republican party have all been experimenting with artificial intelligence lately.

By
Kevin Hurler
Comments (2)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 7 of the Weirdest AI-Generated Commercials...So Far
Screenshot: Private Island, Pizza Later, DemonFlyingFox

Artificial intelligence is truly having a moment, and advertisements might be the next frontier for the rapidly advancing technology. As AI art generators, music creation, and even video engines continue to be released and get better, it might be sooner rather than later that we also see AI used regularly in advertisements.

Thankfully for now, these pieces of tech are far from perfect, with art generators continuing to be wonderfully incapable of developing accurate human hands, for example. Until the takeover of our society at the mercy of a sentient artificial intelligence, we can continue to laugh at the absurdity that is AI-generated advertisements.

But AI-generated ads could be headed down a dark path. The GOP has recently experimented with the tech in the smear campaign titled “Beat Biden,” where AI imagery paints a picture of what America could look like under a second Biden administration. “Beat Biden” could be a sign of the times, as AI continues to slither its way into politics, and politicians are growing concerned. New York Democratic House Representative Yvette Clarke introduced a bill titled the REAL Political Ads Act that would require disclosure on political ads if AI was used to make it.

On a lighter note, here are seven of the most uncanny examples of artificial intelligence trying to create advertisements.

Want to know more about AI, chatbots, and the future of machine learning? Check out our full coverage of artificial intelligence, or browse our guides to The Best Free AI Art Generators, The Best ChatGPT Alternatives, and Everything We Know About OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Beat Biden

Beat Biden

Beat Biden

The GOP launched this ad shortly after Biden announced his re-election campaign for next year’s presidential race. The video illustrates just how bad the GOP thinks America could get under Biden’s thumb using all AI-generated imagery.

More: GOP Launches the Age of AI-Generated Attack Ads

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Synthetic Summer

Synthetic Summer

AI Generated Ad - Synthetic Summer. No real people featured - By Private Island

“Synthetic Summer” has all of the tropes of a typical beer commercial: A late 90's throwback song, grilling at a summer barbecue, and people with horribly macabre depictions of human faces. The ad was created by Chris Boyle and Helen Power of the London-based production company Private Island.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Pepperoni Hug Spot

Pepperoni Hug Spot

Pepperoni Hug Spot - AI Made TV Commerical

Much the way “Synthetic Summer” captures the magic of a beer commercial, this ad for the fictitious restaurant called Pepperoni Hug Spot does much the same. The ad features even more evidence that AI doesn’t quite understand how humans ingest food and drink. The ad was generated by the Twitter user Pizza Later, a self-proclaimed AI explorer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

“KETCHUP”

“KETCHUP”

Heinz A.I. Ketchup

This Heinz commercial is a few months old, and takes us back to when AI art generators like DALL-E were seemingly inconsequential and incredibly novel. The ad features an AI art generator developing a bottle of the condiment using the input phrase “KETCHUP,” with the result clearly resembling a Heinz ketchup bottle.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

You Are Balenciaga Harry

You Are Balenciaga Harry

Harry Potter by Balenciaga

This ad was created by DemonFlyingFox as a parody of the famous “You’re a wizard, Harry” scene from the first Harry Potter movie, through the lens of a late 80's Balenciaga ad. This isn’t technically an ad for Balenciaga, but it does make me want to buy some new shoes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Levi’s Using AI-Generated Models

Levi’s Using AI-Generated Models

Image for article titled 7 of the Weirdest AI-Generated Commercials...So Far
Image: LS&Co

In March, Levi Strauss & Co. announced a partnership with digital fashion studio Lalaland.ai to generate models with AI. The intention was to bolster the denim company’s pre-existing slate of human models by generating models of different sizes and shapes for products—Levi’s said in its press release that it typically only features one model per product. Naturally, the decision was met with criticism and Levi’s apologized before doubling down on the strategy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Pizza Nuggets (Faux Found Footage)

Pizza Nuggets (Faux Found Footage)

Pizza Nuggets Ad 1993 (Found Footage) - AI Made

Pizza Nuggets is a fake ad created with artificial intelligence that is meant to mimic the snack commercials of the early 90's. The fake brand, Pizza Nuggets, allows these computer-generated teens the ability to eat pizza and chicken nuggets in school. How rad!

Advertisement

9 / 9