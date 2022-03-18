As my wallet was revving up to 88 dollars per minute to purchase the upcoming Back to the Future Lego set, I had a thought. This is Lego’s section version of the Back to the Future DeLorean. It’s also released two versions of the Ghostbusters Ecto-1. How many other pop culture vehicles could you build, if you had the time and money?



The answer is a lot. What follows is a list of what we think are all the coolest pop culture cars Lego has ever released. Back to the Future and Ghostbusters are on there, of course, but there’s also a lot (and we do mean a lot) of Batman, some James Bond, Fast and Furious, as well as some excellent older sets. Check them out.