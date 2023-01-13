Here's What Samsung's Cooking Up for Its Foldable Displays

CES 2023 as a showcase may be over, but the coming technology is still on our minds. This week, after folks had a chance to recuperate a bit from trawling all over Las Vegas to see the latest and greatest, there was finally time to reflect on how this will be a serious year for foldables. I’m certainly hoping it is.



In particular, Samsung showed off what it’s working on next. The company is a massive components provider for all the big brands you’re wielding in your hand, including Apple’s iPhone. That’s why we’re paying close attention to what Samsung says is coming down its manufacturing pipeline. It gives a good glimpse at how the rest of the industry will pursue display technology, though it’s a wonder if Samsung’s research and development will pay off in the long run. Analysts predict an uptick in foldable display shipments by 2026, though the price needs to decrease before more folks start flocking to them.