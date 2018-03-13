Screenshot: Amazon

Citing a risk of melting or starting fires due to overheating, Amazon has voluntary issued a recall on six AmazonBasics-branded portable chargers.

Those models were sold between late 2014 and mid 2017, the Verge reports, and the emails sent to affected customers claim Amazon is performing the recall “in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.” A recall notice does not appear on the CPSC website. The model numbers are as follows: B00ZQ4JQAA, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8JDC, B00LRK8170, and B00LRK8HJ8

While these six models bear the Amazon’s brand, the AmazonBasics monicker is a result of what’s known in retail as private labeling—where a seller slaps a name on a product sent direct from the manufacturer. In the case of these power banks, product documentation states they were made in China, and an Amazon representative confirmed they’re built by Guoguang Electric Company Ltd.

Though one Glassdoor review claims GGEC may be involved with products made for Bose and Harman, it’s unclear at this time what other brands are supplied by GGEC. As with any rechargeable battery product, excessive heat is a sign the device should be unplugged and potentially recalled or safely disposed of.

Those in possession of one of the recalled AmazonBasics power banks who did not receive an email are urged to visit Amazon’s recall site here to register for a refund.

If you have more information about Amazon’s private labeling, which affects brands like AmazonBasics, Amazon Essentials, Mama Bear, Wickedly Prime and a slew of others, reach out—we’d love to hear more.