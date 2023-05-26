Swiss filmmaker Kilian Vilim is credited with “idea and director” for this YK Animation Studio-created short; we’re intrigued to see what else they’ve got, uh, coming down the track next.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.