Anthony Mackie Talks Black Panther's Legacy and Traveling to Wakanda

When the new title of Black Panther dropped (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), everyone was lit. Since then, actors in the MCU have discussed the Black Panther experience.



First actress Lupita Nyong’o spoke about returning to the Black Panther set without Chadwick Boseman. Then Michael B. Jordan expressed his excitement on the new title and whether Killmonger is returning to the sequel. Now, actor Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America) is weighing in.

Mackie sat down with ET and expressed his feelings about the new title. “It’s dope,” he says. “I feel like continuing that legacy is very important. There are a bunch of amazing actors and actresses under that Black Panther mantle who are now going to come together, and that legacy will live on. So, I’m really excited that they’re showing that it’s not specifically about Black Panther, but it’s about Wakanda.”

Bucky has one foot in Wakanda as he was a guest of T’challa after the end of Captain America: Civil War, and while there, he receives a new vibrainium arm. Falcon and the Winter Soldier often reflects on Bucky’s connection to Wakanda, but Wilson has also benefited from having close ties to the African country as his new flight suit is created by Wakanda genius Shuri .

When asked if Falcon will return to Wakanda via the new Disney+ show World of Wakanda, this is what he had to say, “I do have a Wakanda visa, so I can go to Wakanda as much as I want,” the actor laughs. “I have a passport and a Wakanda visa, and I’m vaccinated so I can go to Wakanda.”

Whether he will appear in the new film is up for debate, but Mackie just wants the Black Panther sequel to honor Chadwick Boseman, “You just want to do everything the right way. I don’t know what that answer is. I don’t know what that right thing is. I just want to make sure that it’s done right for him.”

As the new Captain America, Sam Wilson is bound to show up in some capacity throughout the MCU. For now, we’ll just have to wait for some definitive news!

