Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Symantec and Trend Micro are two of the three top U.S. antivirus companies that a group of Russian-speaking hackers claim to have compromised, Gizmodo has confirmed.

Last week, Advanced Intelligence (AdvIntel), a New York-based threat-research firm, reported that a hacking group was attempting to sell internal documents and source code allegedly stolen from three major antivirus companies. Citing an ongoing law enforcement investigation and its own disclosure policies, AdvIntel did not reveal the names of the alleged victims.

The hackers, known as “Fxmsp,” are said to be offering to sell the stolen data—around 30 terabytes’ worth—for over $300,000. Gizmodo has not itself reviewed or verified any of allegedly stolen documents.

Symantec, the company that makes Norton Antivirus software, denied on Monday having been contacted by AdvIntel. “We have no indication that Symantec has been impacted and do not believe there is reason for our customers to be concerned,” it said.

That statement, however, was quickly refuted by AdvIntel, which said it first reached out to Symantec via a trusted partner on May 8. It then had two remediation calls with the company by the end of last week, it said. (Gizmodo reached out to Symantec about the discrepancy and will update if we hear back.)

Screenshots offered up as proof by Fxmsp appear to show stolen development documentation, an artificial intelligence model, and antivirus software base code, according to AdvIntel. Its researchers assessed the threat as highly credible, stating that Fxmsp—which is said to run in both Russian- and English-speaking circles—has already earned close to $1 million off verified corporate breaches.



Yelisey Boguslavskiy, AdvIntel’s director of research, confirmed last week that his company had been in contact with the potential victims. Following Symantec’s denial, Boguslavskiy said AdvIntel “reached out to Symantec via trusted partners on May 8, directly, and had two remediation calls on May 9 and May 10.”

Security software firm Trend Micro, meanwhile, told Gizmodo that data linked to one of its testing labs had been accessed without authorization. It labeled the incident as “low risk,” however, and said that neither customer data nor any source code had been accessed or exfiltrated.

Boguslavskiy also took issue with Trend Micro’s statement, saying it was “incorrect based on the portion of the data we have and the actor’s statement.”

Trend Micro said its investigation into the matter was still underway and that it was working “closely with law enforcement,” but that it wanted to “transparently share what we have learned.”

A spokesperson for McAfee, the maker of McAfee VirusScan, would not immediately confirm whether the company had been contacted about a potential breach. It is looking into the matter, they said, adding: “We’ve taken necessary steps to monitor for and investigate it.”

Update, 5/13: Updated with a statement from AdvIntel about its contact with Symantec and Trend Micro.