When Apple launched its new iPhones back in September, the company did a good job of fleshing out its handset lineup with the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. But still, it felt like new iPhones and Apple Watches were only part of the equation.

So to round out the rest of its 2018 gadget releases, Apple is holding another event on October 30 at the Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, and invites have already started trickling out.

While Apple hasn’t officially said what’s in store for the end of October, we’re almost certainly looking at an iPad Pro refresh sporting built-in FaceID, and a revamp of Apple’s MacBook line, including a potential MacBook Air update or possibly a new 12-inch MacBook. Maybe we’ll also see some new Mac Minis.

Other things we could see include an Airpod refresh featuring the long-awaited wireless charging case and maybe a new set of Apple-branded over-the-ear headphones. Just don’t count on Apple announcing Airpower, as it seems that project has been sent back to the drawing board after being hit with numerous setbacks and technical hurdles.

As always, we’ll be here with coverage of all the new devices and anything else Apple has to show, so check back here on 10/30.