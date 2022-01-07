Apple Fitness+ is evolving its workouts starting Jan. 10 with guided audio runs led by trainers , similar to what you get on other apps like Peloton and Nike Run Club. The workouts, called “Time to Run,” are similar to the “Time to Walk” series Apple launched last January.

B ecause this is Apple we’re talking about, the guided walks aren’t facilitated by just any old fitness instructor. The original lineup was hosted by a bunch of celebrities talking about their lives and the music they listen to, including pop star Shawn Mendes, Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, and NBA player Draymond Green. Apple is launching new guided walks led by Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King, and Hasan Minhaj, among others.

The “Time to Run” workout feature is built in much the same way: as “an audio running experience” that users will be guided through by disembodied voices. Rather than having celebrities yelling affirmations at you while you’re running, however, Apple has sagely opted to leave the more intense workouts to the professionals. “Time to Run” workouts will be hosted by existing Apple Fitness+ trainers, who will guide users through “popular running routes in some of the most notable cities,” including London, Brooklyn, and Miami Beach. According to Apple, new episodes will be launched every Monday.

Like “Time to Walk,” the “Time to Run” workouts will be available on the Apple Watch. You can pair Bluetooth headphones to the watch to set out on a run.

Rounding out the list of updates, Apple has also launched a new Collections feature, which will group “a curated series of workouts and meditations,” alongside suggested plans to “help users make intentional training choices.” T he six categories that workouts will be sorted into will include:

30-D a y Core Challenge

Improve your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Y our Yoga Balance Poses

Run Y our First 5K

Strengthen Y our Back, Stretch Y our Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

Since launching Fitness+ in December 2020, Apple has already amassed a substantial body of workouts to filter into those categories, and currently has a library of nearly 2,000 individual workouts.