Apple has finally announced iPhone 14 event time! Sure, we had a tease about the purported launch event from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, but an invite hitting our inboxes means that Apple’s confirmed the event is happening.



This year’s iPhone extravaganza will take place on Sept. 7 at 10 A.M. PT / 1 P.M. ET. It’s happening in-person at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, though the event will be live-streamed for those who want to watch along at home.

Apple’s event is headlined with the phrase “Far out.” Perhaps the gist is we’ll be able to look far out with the iPhone 14’s new cameras. The graphic associated with the event offers a bit of a hint at what’s to be unveiled. I think I see a long exposure shot of the night sky with stars aligned around the Apple logo, but this could also be sparkles or bokeh effects. Either way, I’m pretty sure we’re talking about the camera capabilities here.

What to expect from the iPhone 14

The rumors on what to expect from Apple’s latest phones haven’t changed much since they started sprouting up earlier in the year. Supply chain reports have pointed to larger display options for both the Pro and regular iPhone 14 models. This means Apple could offer a 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone for both Pro and standard models , so you won’t have to spend the most to get that Gigantor display. The notch also has plans to stick around, as that’s how Apple manages to bundle in its front-facing camera and impeccable Face ID capabilities.

The Pro model is still the one that’s likely to have all that you want—and more. As I mentioned, the event tease graphic often has to do with a feature that Apple will showcase during its event, and it’s likely that iPhone 14 Pro configurations will be equipped with all the improved premium camera specifications. The rumors indicate a larger sensor for the iPhone 14 Pro’s primary camera, which might be how Apple plans to get you those starry-sky shots featured in the header image.

We’re also curious about what Apple will do with its silicon. Will it dial down the regular iPhone 14 configurations in favor of better pricing and equip only the Pro with a new A16 processor?

We’ll find out everything we need to know—and more—on Sept. 7. Gizmodo will attend with boots—or flats—on the ground, so be sure to head back here after the event.

