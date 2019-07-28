Photo: Bebeto Matthews (AP)

Apple has filed two model identifiers for new iPads into the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, Apple Insider reported on Saturday, listed as A2200 and A2232. That follows on five prior entries by Apple into the database this year (A2197, A2228, A2068, A2198, and A2230).



Little is known about the new models revealed in the filings other than that they will ship with iPadOS 13, indicating they’re slated for release this year and dovetailing with prior reports that Apple was planning to ramp up manufacturing for fall launches. Apple Insider speculated that the two newer filings are for a 10.2-inch iPad that has been rumored to be coming as an upgrade to the entry-level, $329 9.7-inch version. (It’s possible that some of that additional .5 inches will come in the form of reduced bezels rather than increased dimensions.)



Advertisement

Apple Insider wrote:

The filings with the EEC are legally required for any device to be sold with encryption-related elements in countries such as Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. They don’t detail specific information, but do show that something new is in the works. A second filing was seen entered into the EEC at the same time, but featured existing Mac model numbers. This is likely a legal requirement, since it is probable that these models will ship with Catalina in the fall.

Advertisement

As Tom’s Hardware noted, Apple is also expected to be introducing new versions of the iPad Pro, as the introduction of iPadOS earlier this year sets a convenient timeline for a refresh. Apple has released at least one new model of the iPad Pro each year since its launch in 2015, including the third-generation line released in October 2018. The baseline iPad is also slated for a reset, as its processor is now three years old.

[Apple Insider]