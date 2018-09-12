The hell, Apple? For the first time since the iPhone maker prematurely killed the classic headphone jack, Apple revealed on its website that it’s going to stop handing out those annoying little dongles for free.



Eliminating the headphone jack back in 2016 with the iPhone 7 prompted such panic that some people literally drilled holes into their phones, mostly satirically, to bring the classic port back. Two years later, we’ve sort of gotten used to the routine of using lightning headphones, losing them, and turning to the dongle before that too is lost.

But now you won’t get the chance to lose it, unless you’re looking to fork over $9 first for an official Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter. In the end, this is just going to push more people to wireless, which is both a boon to Apple and also probably an inevitability regardless of the courtesy dongle.

But Apple, with all its cash, can afford to do us a solid. It could and should keep doling out dongles for a little while longer to the people who will need them. That would be cool, Apple.

[Verge]