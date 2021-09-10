We’ve known for a while that James Wan was helping to produce a new three-part Aquaman animated miniseries for HBO Max, and many perhaps expected to see something in the vein of Wan’s work on the Aquaman movies. King of Atlantis, however, is serving up something very different, and it’s looking rather fabulous.

Advertisement

HBO Max just dropped the first trailer for Aquaman: King of Atlantis, giving us a look at its bright, bold, and incredibly kinetic take on Aquaman (voiced by The Walking Dead’s Cooper Andrews) and his trusty friends Mera (Community’s Gillian Jacobs) and Vulko (Reno 911's Thomas Lennon). The series follows Arthur for day one on the job as the King of Atlantis, as he has to deal with the rigors of ruling a kingdom of his own, as well as being a mighty superhero. Villains will be fought, rulers will be forged, and... thrones will be sat in in the most uncomfortable manner possible!

It all looks very cute and lighthearted and has a very big ThunderCats Roar! vibe from its aesthetic—which makes sense, as Roar’s Victor Courtright is showrunning the trilogy, alongside Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Marly Halpern-Graser, and both will executive-produce alongside Wan. Perhaps, like Roar before it, this might displease fans expecting a more straight-laced take on the early days of Aquaman’s rule of Atlantis, but, like Roar before it, that might not matter nearly as much when this looks as fun as it does.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, which also stars Jellystone’s Dana Snyder as Orm, the Ocean Master (who we see getting the snot beaten out of him, yet again, in the trailer) will stream in three parts weekly on HBO Max, starting on October 14.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.