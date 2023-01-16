James Cameron's Already Setting Avatar 3 on Fire

If you’re wondering what the future holds for the planet of Pandora after Avatar: The Way of Water, you likely won’t have to wait another 13 years for the sequel. Now that the Avatar sequel is about to cross the $2 billion mark, director James Cameron seems happy to share what’s coming in what is tentatively titled The Seed Bearer.



While we don’t know who will be bearing the aforementioned seed (my money’s on the immaculately conceived Kiri) Cameron has stated we’ll be meeting another tribe of Na’vi, and they’ll be centered around fire. “ Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept,” Cameron told Deadline at the Critics Choice Awards. “ That’s probably saying too much as we speak.” However, he continued: “ You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

Elsewhere, Cameron also confirmed that Jake and Neytiri’s son Lo’ak—you might remember him as the kid with an absolutely pathological inability to follow his parents’ instructions and stay put—will be the narrator of the third film, with other narrators for movies four and five.

Filming for The Seed Bearer was wrapped way back in 2018, but the movie’s not due until December 20, 2024. I have no feelings about any of this.

