You’d think that James Cameron breaking up his Avatar sequels would mean leaner runtimes, but no—we’re just getting multiple epics. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the official run time of Avatar: The Way of Water, and it’s clocking in at 3 hours and 10 minutes.

In Avatar: The Way of Water, we pick up on the Sully family led by Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), which has expanded with kids of their own. Sigourney Weaver returns to voice Kiri, who seems to carry the reborn spirit of Dr. Grace Augustine (her character from the first film). We recently saw footage at D23 Expo which focused on the Sully kids and lots of fancy schmancy underwater 3D that looked like it was going to spill out into the expo hall.

There was also the reveal that somehow the franchise’s main villain, Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), has returned as a grown Na’vi warrior leader of a splinter squad. Na’vi Quaritch looks to continue his colonizing agenda from the first film while Jake and Neytiri reach out to other clans to assemble a powerful opposition to the rising threat.

Avatar: The Way of Water is due out December 16.

