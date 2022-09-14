It’s been so long since Avenue 5's first season aired (and a lot has happened in the world since March 2020), but we do remember a) we enjoyed the near-future comedy’s batty characters, most of whom are trapped aboard a disastrous luxury space cruise; and b) the plot ended on a hell of a cliffhanger.



The show’s second and final season has a trailer at last, and things have definitely gotten (hilariously) worse for everyone, especially Avenue 5's flustered captain, played by Hugh Laurie—who still has to figure out how to tell the increasingly agitated crew and passengers that they can’t return to Earth for eight years, rather than the intended journey length of eight weeks. Plus, the food supply is running out... and they might be on a collision course with the sun?

Avenue 5 Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

“The twilight of the moron tyrant is upon us!”

Here’s what HBO has to say about season two: “Avenue 5 takes us to a not-so-distant future where space tourism is a booming business. While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd (Josh Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course—turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey. Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, season two follows the crew—including fiery engineer Billie (Lenora Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Zach Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Suzy Nakamura)—as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On Earth, they’re lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream.”

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Rebecca Front, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips, plus guest stars Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Pålsson, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Punch, Leila Farzad, Jonathan Aris, and Arsher Ali.

Created by Armando Iannucci—who has a superhero satire series in the works as his next HBO project—the eight-episode second season of Avenue 5 hits HBO and HBO Max on October 10.

