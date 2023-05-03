Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Babylon 5 Will First Return as an Animated Movie

The long-awaited live-action reboot of the sci-fi classic is still absent, but Babylon 5 is making a surprise return sooner than you think.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Babylon 5 Will First Return as an Animated Movie
Image: Warner Bros.

It’s been ages since we’ve had an update on J. Michael Straczynski’s plans to revive the classic ‘90s sci-fi epic Babylon 5 for a new age, rebooting the iconic show entirely. But fear not: the series is making a surprising return in a new form.

On Twitter today, Straczynski confirmed that he has been quietly working on a Babylon 5 animated movie as part of his deal with Warner Bros., partnering with Warner’s Animation and Home Entertainment divisions to create an entirely new story in the world of the show.

According to Straczynski, the film is already completed and “100% happening,” and while currently details are being kept under wraps, it sounds like unlike the new show, this animated film will draw on the stories and versions of characters seen throughout the original TV and movie run of Babylon 5.

More details about the impending release of the Babylon 5 animated movie, including a title and release date, will be revealed next week on May 10.

