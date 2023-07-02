Back to the Future's Musical Has Warped to Broadway

Back to the Future: The Musical is back...to the stage .

The adaptation of Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s 1985 sci-fi film has recently started previews for its Broadway run. Performances will play at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre from now until its official opening on August 3, and will replace the West End production that’s set to wrap on July 23. Both the musical’s Twitter account and Likes have also started posting pictures online to bring attention to the new version, some of which you can see below.

Notably, actors Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, who respectively played Doc Brown and George McFly in the original London production, have returned to reprise their roles for Broadway, and C asey Likes (Almost Famous: The Musical) will now be playing Marty. Fellow new additions include Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines McFly, Jelani Ramy pulling double duty as Marvin Berry and Goldie Wilson, Mikaela Secada as Jennifer Parker, and Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen.

The Back to the Future musical was first meant to debut on London’s West End in 2015, but creative differences pushed its release to 2020 at the Manchester Opera House. Following a year-long delay thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the musical moved to West End in 2021 and racked several Laurence Olivier award nomination s, and won the award for Best New Musical. Its Broadway run is said run through February 2024, with a North American run set to begin that summer.

You can buy preview tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical right here. Its official run on Broadway will kick off on August 3.

