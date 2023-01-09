The first Latine and queer- led book to hit #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers list for YA is getting a Netflix series brought to you by music superstar Bad Bunny and Chris Van Dusen (the creator of Bridgerton).

Deadline broke the news that global music icon and now producer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is teaming up with Van Dusen to bring They Both Die at the End to Netflix. Bad Bunny recently made the jump into movies—playing the most interesting character in Bullet Train—and the artist’s creative endea vo rs continue to expand through projects like this, which amplifies Ocasio’s support for LGBTQIA+ representation in the arts.

Based on the 2017 book by Adam Silvera, They Both Die at the End is a tale of unexpected friendship under extraordinary circumstances—and it’s an app that predicts when a person will die , of all things, that brings them together. According to the book’s official description: “On September 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They’re going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they’re both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There’s an app for that. It’s called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure—to live a lifetime in a single day.” A prequel, The First to Die at the End, was released in late 2022.

On Instagram, the writer posted the news with the caption, “Mateo and Rufus are getting closer to being brought to life for TV, and I’m hyped, ” and added thanks to the producing team with some exclamation points at the addition of Bad Bunny.

Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins as well as studio eOne are also attached; s tay tuned at io9 for developments for They Both Die at the End coming soon to Netflix.

