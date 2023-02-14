Everyone has their Batman. The Batman they grew up with and made them fall in love with the character. Maybe it’s from a specific comic book artist: Jim Lee, Frank Miller, etc. Or maybe it’s from a specific series: Adam West, Christian Bale, heck, even Robert Pattinson. I know this is true because, well, it was a joke in the movie Neighbors, and also because my Batman has always been Michael Keaton.

The s tar of Tim Burton’s two Batfilms released in 1989 and 1992, Keaton is the actor I associated with Bruce Wayne more than any other. Even when I went back to watch the Adam West TV show, or bought a ticket to the Christopher Nolan films, it’s Keaton’s take that has continually given me the nostalgic wonder.

Which is why I freaked the heck out when I saw him in The Flash trailer this week, and apologized to my credit cards when I saw what you’re about to see.

Hot Toys just revealed brand new 1/6th scale collectibles of both the Michael Keaton Batman and his trusty Batmobile. As with most Hot Toys, these are not cheap ($279 or $349 for the figure depending on which version you get, $715 for the Batmobile), but even if that’s understandably way out of your price range, you can still bask in their glory. Check ‘ em out.