The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here

The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here

Hot Toys just released 1/6th scale figures of Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader and his ride.

By
Germain Lussier
Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys

Everyone has their Batman. The Batman they grew up with and made them fall in love with the character. Maybe it’s from a specific comic book artist: Jim Lee, Frank Miller, etc. Or maybe it’s from a specific series: Adam West, Christian Bale, heck, even Robert Pattinson. I know this is true because, well, it was a joke in the movie Neighbors, and also because my Batman has always been Michael Keaton.

The star of Tim Burton’s two Batfilms released in 1989 and 1992, Keaton is the actor I associated with Bruce Wayne more than any other. Even when I went back to watch the Adam West TV show, or bought a ticket to the Christopher Nolan films, it’s Keaton’s take that has continually given me the nostalgic wonder.

Which is why I freaked the heck out when I saw him in The Flash trailer this week, and apologized to my credit cards when I saw what you’re about to see.

Hot Toys just revealed brand new 1/6th scale collectibles of both the Michael Keaton Batman and his trusty Batmobile. As with most Hot Toys, these are not cheap ($279 or $349 for the figure depending on which version you get, $715 for the Batmobile), but even if that’s understandably way out of your price range, you can still bask in their glory. Check ‘em out.

It’s Bat-Time

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Deluxe Version With Gargoyle

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Batcave Not Included

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
“Interchangeable Lower Faces”

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Incredible Likeness

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Oh, What’s That Behind You?

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
A Heroic Pose

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Where Does He Get Those Wonderful Toys?

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Love That Joker!

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Ready to Fight

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Bat-tered and Bloody

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Dancing With the Devil

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Rolling Eyeballs

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
All About the Accessories

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
More Wonderful Toys

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
And Now, the Batmobile

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
It’s So Big, He Fits in It

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
See? The Figure Is in There

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Back That Ass Up

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Wonderful Details

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
On a Pedestal

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Just a Gorgeous Car

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
Front View

Image for article titled The Ultimate 1989 Batman and Batmobile Are Here
Image: Hot Toys
