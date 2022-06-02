It appears that Beavis and Butt-Head, stars of the much-loved ‘90s MTV animated series, have finally extracted themselves from their couch—but their horny snark is still very much intact. Witness this for yourself in the first trailer for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the long-awaited to follow-up to the duo’s 1996 feature Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

T he film picks up in 1998, just as our chuckling heroes are sent to space camp— w hich kicks off a series of events ( spurred by their particular brand of chaos) that lead them onto a space shuttle and into what the trailer describes as “ the dumbest science fiction movie ever made. ”

Dick jokes! Sixty-nine jokes! The return of Cornholio! Plus... smart phones, winged unicorns, and aliens? The official description puts it this way: “After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.” You can imagine Beavis and Butt-head are in for rude awakenings in 2022 which is a very different world than theirs. There’s streaming now which could be a game changer for them —al t hough their ongoing quest to lose their virginities might still pose the same challenges as it did back in their day.

Creator Mike Judge is, of course, still providing the iconic voices of both Beavis and Butt-Head; the rest of the cast includes comedy talent like Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse on The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death), Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), and Brian Huskey (Bob’s Burgers), as well as Gary Cole, Chi McBride, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang, according to Variety. The trade also notes that “i n addition to the film, Paramount+ will roll out new Beavis and Butt-Head content over the rest of the year. The complete original series will be released on the streamer at an unconfirmed date, and a new revival series is expected to release by the end of the year.”

Catch up with them when Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe releases on June 23 only on Paramount+.

