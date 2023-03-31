The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in April 2023

Movies

The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in April 2023

Here's the best genre movies and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more in April, including Psycho, Coraline, and Kids vs. Aliens.

By
Germain Lussier
Some of the films that’ll be streaming this month.
Image: Disney, Universal, Universal, Lionsgate, Sony

Let’s get streaming! Welcome to io9's latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

Here's the best of what's streaming in April 2023.

  1. What’s coming to Netflix in April 2023?
  2. What’s coming to Prime Video in April 2023?
  3. What’s coming to Hulu in April 2023?
  4. What’s coming to Disney+ in April 2023?
  5. What’s coming to HBO Max in April 2023?
  6. What’s coming to Paramount+ in April 2023?
  7. What’s coming to Shudder in April 2023?
  8. What’s coming to Peacock in April 2023?
What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023?

Psycho
Image: Universal

What’s available on Netflix April 1?

Battleship

The Birds

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Hotel Transylvania

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

The Land Before Time (1988)

Matilda (1996)

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Zombieland

What’s available on Netflix April 6?

The Last Stand

What’s available on Netflix April 7?

Chupa

Holy Spider

What’s available on Netflix April 13?

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

What’s available on Netflix April 15?

Time Trap

What’s available on Netflix April 19?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 

What’s available on Netflix April 25?

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

What’s available on Netflix April 27?

Sweet Tooth: Season 2

What’s coming to Prime Video in April 2023?

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Image: Sony

What’s available on Prime Video April 1?

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

What’s coming to Hulu in April 2023?

The Last Stand
Image: Lionsgate

What’s available on Hulu April 1?

American Psycho (2000)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

What’s available on Hulu April 2?

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What’s available on Hulu April 6?

The Last Stand (2013)

What’s available on Hulu April 8?

13 Assassins (2010)

What’s coming to Disney+ in April 2023?

Peter Pan and Wendy.
Image: Disney

What’s available on Disney+ April 5?

Journey to the Center of the Earth  

What’s available on Disney+ April 26?

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts)

What’s available on Disney+ April 28?

Peter Pan & Wendy

What’s coming to HBO Max in April 2023?

Moonage Daydream
Image: Universal

What’s available on HBO Max April 1?

Coraline (2009)

Drive Angry (2011)

Dumb & Dumber To (2014)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Ghost (1990) 

Harriet The Spy (1996)

The Host (2007)  

House at the End of the Street (2012)

The House Bunny (2008) 

Knowing (2009)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

Lucy (2014)

Monos (2019)

Mud (2013)

Push (2009)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Smurfs Movie (2011)

What’s available on HBO Max April 6?

Looney Tunes Cartoons: Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters: Season 1

What’s available on HBO Max April 13?

Titans: Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

What’s available on HBO Max April 14?

Clone High (2002)

What’s available on HBO Max April 20?

Fired on Mars: Max Original Season 1 Premiere

What’s available on HBO Max April 23?

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

What’s available on HBO Max April 29?

Moonage Daydream (2022)

What’s coming to Paramount+ in April 2023?

Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Image: Paramount

What’s available on Paramount+ April 1?

The Adventures of Tintin

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

The Core

Face/Off

Fight Club

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Last House on the Left

Lifeforce

Mad Max

Mother!

1984

Planet of the Apes

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Son Of The Pink Panther

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Trail Of The Pink Panther

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Wargames

Weekend at Bernie’s

Young Sherlock Holmes

What’s available on Paramount+ April 14?

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

What’s coming to Shudder in April 2023?

Kids vs. Aliens
Image: Shudder

What’s available on Shudder April 3?

Magic (1978)

The Slumber Party Massacre (1982)

What’s available on Shudder April 4?

Don’t Panic (1989)

What’s available on Shudder April 10?

Bog (1984)

What’s available on Shudder April 14?

Kids vs. Aliens

What’s available on Shudder April 17?

Darklands (1996)

Final Exam (1981)

Primal Rage (1988)

What’s available on Shudder April 28?

From Black

What’s coming to Peacock in April 2023?

Wanted
Image: Universal

What’s available on Peacock April 1?

Billy Madison (1995)

Doom (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Half Baked (1998)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Oblivion (2013)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 

Snatch (2000)

Spy Game (2001)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Waterworld (1995) 

What’s available on Peacock April 19?

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

What’s available on Peacock April 20?

Mrs. Davis: Season 1, Episodes 1-4

What’s available on Peacock April 21?

The 355 (2022)

