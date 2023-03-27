Mondo has had a huge impact on my life. As far back as I can remember, I always loved movie posters. Growing up, I’d buy posters at Suncoast or take them from my video store, and tack them to my wall. If they ripped , I’d just throw them out and get new ones . Years later, the posters of Mondo made me realize the papers hanging on my wall could be more than just decorations . They could be collectible art too, and that flipped a switch.

In 2008, I bought my first Mondo poster, The Lost Boys by Tyler Stout. I got it in person at a screening, which was how the brand got its start: m aking gig posters as one would do for concerts, but for movies. The poster opened my eyes to a whole new world— and since then, I’ve continued to buy posters. Becoming a collector introduced me to places like Gallery 1988, which releases similar cool art based on pop culture, and when I saw people spending hundreds and even thousands of dollars on the posters I bought for much less than that, it was a really good feeling.

I’ve been collecting and writing about Mondo and the pop culture art world for years , and I could go on forever about the impact it has had on me. Maybe one day I will. Today though, I feel like showing is better than telling.

After the news that Funko fired almost half of Mondo’s employees, including co-founders Mitch Putman and Rob Jones, who were key components in making Mondo cool for over a decade, Mondo as it once was is dead. Thinking back on the past, I walked around my home and saw a lot of Mondo. Mondo lives with me every single day—and h ere are some of my favorite pieces.