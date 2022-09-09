The best all-round note taker: OneNote

It took a while for OneNote to get going on mobile platforms, but it’s now a very polished and intuitive app. Its main appeal lies in its versatility: The way it can take text, images, and web links and combine them into a cohesive whole. Of course, all your notes sync seamlessly across devices and the web, so you can access them from any platform.



Drop in audio recordings, images, bulleted lists, checkboxes, and just about anything else you want, then tie it all together into a series of color-coded nested notebooks. The search tool is slick and works across all your notebooks, there are collaboration tools to explore as well, and the app is able to work with handwritten text and text embedded in images.

