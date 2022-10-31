Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock. Folks, there may be too many streaming services.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in November 2022. And it being the beginning of the holiday sean, there’s a lot of great new original content to go along with the catalog titles. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links: