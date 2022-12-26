Bandai S.H. Figuarts Star Wars: Visions Karre and Am

Bandai’s Star Wars Figuarts have been quietly keeping on in a post-Rise of Skywalker world mostly by giving us as many versions of The Mandalorian as it can think of, but stepping out of its usual Star Wars comfort zone to lean on its expertise in the realm of anime figures for Star Wars Visions this year gave us Karre and Am, the deuteragonists of Trigger’s epic Visions short “The Twins,” and in the process the best Star Wars toys in years. The faithful adaptation of the short’s aesthetic, the posing, it’s all well done on both figures–but a special shout out has to go to Am, not just for her wired cloth cape, but how her figure also incorporates her articulated extra lightsaber arms as an optional piece. Wild stuff for some suitably wild characters!

