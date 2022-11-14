Hasbro’s “Selfie Series” line of create-your-own action figures wants to give the world its own toys in an unprecedented scale. There have been print-your-own heads for ages at this point, but the combination of Hasbro’s scale as one of the world’s biggest toymakers and the whole host of IP it licenses make it a potent force in the market. But is it worth the asking price just yet? It depends.



The Selfie Series recently launched exclusively in the United States through Hasbro’s Pulse app, letting users scan their heads into a 3D dressing room to turn themselves into, for example, The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, or G.I. Joe’s Scarlett, with basically every figure line in Hasbro’s portfolio of six-inch action figures represented. But a lengthy wait time, a $60 asking price—that’s two to three times the price of a typical Hasbro figure—and a clunky app interface can make trying to get yourself as a Stormtrooper or a Power Ranger risky business.

To see how the figures looked in-hand, Hasbro recently provided me with a sample figure custom made due to the regional restrictions of its app. Some selfies and a few weeks waiting for it to arrive in the UK, and it’s here—click through to see what we think of the line and its potential.