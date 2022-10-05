The arrival of Hasbro’s “Selfie Series” figures at last weekend’s Pulse Con finally offers people (in the U.S., at least) the chance to get their own little lifelike action figure, lifelike so long as you dream of being one of several fine Hasbro-affiliated licenses already. But how does the tech hold up? Well, the app at least makes things interesting.



While what we’ve seen of Hasbro’s proposed end-results for the Selfie Series look pretty neat, the problem right now is that the creative process that leads to you eventually spending $60 on such a project leaves something a little to be desired. It involves a series of pictures you’re asked to take of yourself, which the Hasbro app then uses to create a map of your face that will eventually be printed onto a figure sculpt.

It’s an easy enough task, but the way the images are previewed in the app—awkwardly rendered in 3D with whatever hair and body you pick, from Star Wars characters to Power Rangers, from Spider-Man to Ghostbusters—leaves... something to be desired. As action-figure fans struggled to capture something that didn’t look like it came out of the new Hellraiser, the staffers at io9 (at least, those of us in the U.S., harumph) took a glimpse inside the virtual mirror to see how they might turn out... and you can see the results in the next few slides, along with their thoughts.

Stay tuned to io9 for more on Hasbro’s Selfie Series, as figures begin rolling out to customers in the coming months.