Curious what will be draining your bank account in the coming months and well into 2023? This past weekend, Hasbro held its Pulse Con 2022 event, which was an opportunity for the toy maker to reveal upcoming additions to its various collector-focused toy and figure lines.



There’s news for all grown up and fiscally irresponsible toy fans including new figures from Star Wars, Marvel Comics, Transformers, and a brand new line for Indiana Jones that most definitely includes an Ark of the Covenant devoted fans can collect and build.