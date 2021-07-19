Hasbro's New Power Rangers Figure Just Wants to Know What's for Lunch

Power Rangers’ monsters of the week served up some of the wildest, weirdest villain designs a kid could find on ‘90s TV. While we remember the Biggest of Bads, there are few original MMPR baddies that are burned into fans’ minds—like Pudgy Pig—so it stands to reason that the porcine superstar is getting a very special figure release.



Advertisement

io9's excited to give you an exclusive first look at the next entry in Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection monster series, heading to the company’s PulseCon fan event later this year. Pudgy Pig was the beloved villain of the Mighty Morphin’ episode “Food Fight” in which he, of course, confounds the rangers by just... eating their weapons. Unlike other recent entries in the monster line, like King Sphinx and Pumpkin Rapper, this figure comes in a very special lunchbox-inspired bit of packaging.

Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro 1 / 3

Inside the box—covered with retro art that feels ripped out of the actual lunchboxes you could get at the height MMPR mania in the early ‘90s—the figure itself is in the 6" scale , ready to fit alongside the rest of your Lightning Collection figures. Aside from his trademark fork and knife weapons—which come with removable SFX pieces—Pudgy also comes with some alternate hands for posing, and a few food items from the Angel Grove Youth Center’s cultural food festival to scarf down: a taco, a pie, and a whole plate of nachos (as long as they’re not too spicy, of course!).



Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro 1 / 11

Pudgy Pig will cost $45 when he becomes available to purchase as part of Hasbro’s PulseCon celebrations later this year. PulseCon 2021 is set to launch sometime this fall, and you can find all the currently announced exclusives (and more) at the Hasbro Pulse website.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.