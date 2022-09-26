Back in July, Hasbro revealed that it had partnered with the 3D-printing company, Formlabs, to allow San Diego Comic-Con attendees to create a custom action figure with their own likeness. Availability was very limited, but today Hasbro has finally revealed when anyone can order their own Selfie Series figure, and a price tag that’s unfortunately a bit higher now.

Starting this Friday, September 30, collectors who’ve always wanted to immortalize themselves as a six-inch action figure can download the Hasbro mobile app (on either Android or iOS) and use it to order a custom Selfie Series figure. But as you can probably imagine, placing an order is not quite as easy as buying a new release figure with a few clicks on the Hasbro Pulse website, given the customization involved with these.

Ordering is being limited to the Hasbro mobile app for the simple reason that anyone wanting a Selfie Series figure needs to submit headshot photos, and all modern smartphones include front-facing cameras with enough resolution to easily capture the images needed to generate a 3D model. The ordering process requires at least five headshots to be submitted, including a required front view, plus several angled shots from the left and right, with even lighting, nothing obstructing the face, and using the same facial expression in every photo.

Advertisement

The ordering process then requires customers to make several different decisions including selecting a hair style that best matches their own from one of 50 different options, their hair color, their facial hair style from one of 14 different options, and then what action figure they want to become. The choices include Stormtrooper, X-Wing pilot, Leia, Mandalorian, Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Red Power Ranger, Pink Power Ranger, Snake Eyes, Scarlett, and a male or female Ghostbuster.

G/O Media may get a commission 38% Off Echo Show 8 Alexa?

Has an 8" HD touchscreen which can let you watch shows, stream things, or even make video calls thanks to the 13 MP camera, you can also use it to control other smart devices in your home with ease, and even display photos if you want to as a digital photo frame. Buy for $80 from Amazon Advertisement

In July, Hasbro specified a $60 price tag for the Selfie Series figures, but today the company announced that they’ll be slightly more expensive at $80 each, but will still include packaging tailored to the figure type selected. What hasn’t changed is how long it takes for the submitted photos to be turned into a 3D model and then 3D-printed. Delivery times start at 45 days from the time of ordering, but that can change over time as demand increases, up to 60 days.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.