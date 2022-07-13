Unless you’ve got access to loads of gamma radiation or some mystical stones, your chances of becoming a real life superhero are very slim. The easier way to achieve your heroic aspirations is through Hasbro’s new Selfie Series: collector-grade six-inch figures featuring a custom 3D-printed version of your own face digitally scanned using your smartphone.

Creating action figures based on real people isn’t an entirely new idea; a few years ago Hasbro and Formlabs actually ran a contest where five super fans were given the chance to create an action figure based on their own likenesses. At the time, limitations in 3D printing and digital scanning meant that Hasbro couldn’t offer every fan the chance to turn themselves into a figure, but the technology has improved enough since then that the Hasbro Selfie Series will now be open to anyone who wants to pony up $60 for a six-inch figure that looks exactly like the person staring back at them in the mirror every morning—but with a better costume.

Hasbro Selfie Series: Make Anyone a Hero With 3D Printing

Face scanning is done through the Hasbro Pulse mobile app available for iOS and Android, and fans will be able to base their action figure on “classic to current characters seen across popular films, television series and comics.” Initially, that will include costumes based on G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, Marvel, and designs inspired by Star Wars characters. You probably won’t be able to slap your face on Princess Leia’s body, or get a green face lift to become Yoda—but a provided press release did mention at the least an X-Wing pilot, so you can probably imagine what other kinds of generic bodies could be used.

The Hasbro Selfie Series is currently limited to collectors in the United States, and figures won’t actually ship out until sometime in the Fall. Hasbro hasn’t provided any details on how long it will actually take for a custom figure to be created and shipped out after a digital face scan is completed and submitted, but the company will be offering “a select number of fans” the chance to be the first to create their own figures at San Diego Comic-Con next week, but like everyone else, they’ll have to wait a few months for delivery.

