Disney+’s Making Of Shows

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight | Official Trailer | Disney+

We all love Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars projects but they’re so, so secretive. That means we generally don’t know anything about how they came together. Thankfully, for both Marvel and Star Wars projects, Disney+ has been creating really entertaining, insightful behind the scenes documentaries that are released on the platform after a season is over. For Marvel’s they’re called “Assembled” and for Star Wars they’re called “Gallery” but they’re the same thing. All access looks into the creation of these shows with all sorts of new information. They have been happening since the early days of Disney+, with The Mandalorian, but in 2022 we’ve seen episodes on The Book of Boba Fett, Hawkeye, Eternals, Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with more certainly on the way for Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more. These shows are our best chance to lear about how these very secretive movies and shows are produced and they are produced very well.- Germain Lussier