The world is stranger and more confusing every day, so it only seems fitting that Black Mirror—Charlie Brooker’s satirical, often eerily prescient sci-fi series—returns sooner than later. And indeed, the long-awaited season six arrives in June! Netflix has just released a slew of details, including images and a teaser.

The cast, some of whom we already knew were aboard, includes (deep breath) Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz, with “additional details and information to be announced.”



Speaking to Tudum, series creator Brooker had this to say about Black Mirror’s return. “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.”

He continued. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through—but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before. And bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skilful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist. I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it—especially the bits they shouldn’t.”

Netflix’s press release promises “the sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected yet.” The executive producers include Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Bisha K. Ali. Check out the teaser below, and click through to see images from the season!