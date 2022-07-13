After the official renewal announcement in May, Black Mirror is starting to reveal a number of new cast members. The anthology series broke out when it moved to Netflix from Britain’s Channel 4, making it an international sensation in 2014 when the streaming service first began releasing it. Now, for season 6, a whole new slew of actors have signed on.



According to Variety, the show is believed to be in production currently, and some of the actors slated to appear include Zazie Beetz (Deadpool, Atlanta), Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project, I May Destroy You), Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer, Penny Dreadful), Aaron Paul (Westworld, Breaking Bad), and Kate Mara (Pose, House of Cards). Hartnett actually appeared in the first season of Black Mirror, when it aired on British television, making him one of the few cast members to return for multiple seasons.

Also included in the announcement are Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Right now, this cast is incomplete, as they will only appear within three episodes. There will be additional installments, because, as reported previously, Season 6 will be longer than Season 5, which only had three parts. More actors will be joining the cast, although there is no work yet on how many episodes or stars will be revealed.

Advertisement

Black Mirror has been in limbo for three years since Season 5 aired on Netflix, mostly due to production companies changing hands over the past three years. It is still unclear whether or not Charlie Brooker, the originator of the show, will return for Season 6, but there is currently no indication that he will do so. He is currently slated to produce an Untitled Project for Netflix following the streaming giant’s investment in his production company Broke & Bones, which he founded with his creative partner Annabel Jones in 2020, leaving the fate of Black Mirror in question.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

