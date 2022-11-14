Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is proof that great movies drive conversation. Case in point, the article you’re now reading is 21 questions we have about the movie, which may make it seem like we had huge problems with the movie. We did not.

Some of the questions are big-picture Marvel Cinematic Universe stuff, but there are also questions of intention and purpose. Why things played out the way they did. Some of it is explained, some of it is implied, but all are things we wanted to talk about when walking out of the theater. So we think you might too. Beware of spoilers.