Director Ryan Coogler and his Black Panther ensemble pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s memory in a new behind the scenes look at Wakanda Forever. The Marvel Studios sequel pressed on after the untimely death of the beloved actor, who so memorably portrayed King T’Challa onscreen.

Gathered in the featurette below are d irector Ryan Coogler, Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Tenoch Huerta (Namor).

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Return to Wakanda

Marvel Studios’ official description from the release reveals that Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje in a “fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

