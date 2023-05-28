Official Trailer #1 | Subs in 6 Languages | BLEACH:Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 -The Separation PV

This new trailer is mainly centered on the Wandenreich, showing off various members with their own absurd powers and wild personalities. While Ichigo’s friend Uryu Ishida is now among their ranks, he’s not the only newcomer on board. The trailer provides a look at four new Wandenreich members: Gisele (Nao Toyama), who can control people when she has their blood on them; Nianzol (Sōichiro Hoshi), who deflects attacks to anywhere he wants; Gerard Valkyrie (Tsuyoshi Koyama), who can manifest miracles onto himself or those around him; and Liltotto (Aoi Yūki), who can consume whatever she wants and manipulates spirit energy. It’s honestly been awhile since I’ve checked in on Blood War, but the trailer is intriguing enough to get me back onboard.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2—The Separation will premiere on Hulu (or Disney+, depending on where you live) starting July 8. Part 3 and Part 4 of the series will release in the near future.

