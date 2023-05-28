Late last year, the anime adaptation of Bleach returned after being off the air for over a decade. With the new subtitle of Thousand-Year Blood War, the series aimed to adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo’s beloved supernatural manga, and many would say that it was more than worth the wait. After taking the first half of 2023 off, the series is set to return over the summer.

A new livestream special for projects related to Kubo’s works such as Bleach and Burn the Witch revealed a first look at the second part of Thousand-Year Blood War. Also known as “The Separation,” the new 13-episode arc will pick up where part one ended, with Ichigo having just unlocked his true weapon (Zanpakutō). Now that he’s leveled up, it’s time for him and his allies to prepare for a second fight against the Wandenreich, the Quincy monks who declared active war against the Soul Reapers in the initial arc and practically decimated them.

Official Trailer #1 | Subs in 6 Languages | BLEACH:Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 -The Separation PV

This new trailer is mainly centered on the Wandenreich, showing off various members with their own absurd powers and wild personalities. While Ichigo’s friend Uryu Ishida is now among their ranks, he’s not the only newcomer on board. The trailer provides a look at four new Wandenreich members: Gisele (Nao Toyama), who can control people when she has their blood on them; Nianzol (Sōichiro Hoshi), who deflects attacks to anywhere he wants; Gerard Valkyrie (Tsuyoshi Koyama), who can manifest miracles onto himself or those around him; and Liltotto (Aoi Yūki), who can consume whatever she wants and manipulates spirit energy. It’s honestly been awhile since I’ve checked in on Blood War, but the trailer is intriguing enough to get me back onboard.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2—The Separation will premiere on Hulu (or Disney+, depending on where you live) starting July 8. Part 3 and Part 4 of the series will release in the near future.

