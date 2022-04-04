Our latest look at The Bob’s Burgers Movie is here, and excellent news everyone: it tells you absolutely nothing other than the fact that this movie is more Bob’s Burgers. All we needed, really.



Advertisement

20th Century Studios has just dropped a new trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, and it’s essentially a minute and a half of peak vibes for the beloved animated comedy. Just like the very first trailer, it’s essentially its way of telling you that you can expect a feature-length Bob’s Burgers episode, that looks like the show but with wonderful amounts of... extra shading? Hey, we’re not complaining. It looks delightfully silly, and yet also just like it’s more Bob’s Burgers, which is exactly what you want out of this.

The movie follows the Belcher family as a ginormous sinkhole opens up right in front of their burger restaurant. It sparks both an adventure for Tina, Gene, and Louise as they explore said sinkhole, and a nightmare for Bob and Linda, as having a massive hole in the street right in front of your restaurant pretty much tanks your prospects for financial success. As they face money woes, it might be up to the kids to find literally anything that could turn things around for the family in time to save summer. That, or putting Linda in a burger costume, that might also work.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie—which of course features returning voice talent from the series, including Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, and Larry Murphy, as well as Zach Galifianakis, Aziz Ansari, Stephanie Beatriz, and Kevin Kline—wi ll hit theaters in the U.S. on Memorial Day, May 27. Try not to pet too many sesame seeds off any nearby burgers while you wait.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.